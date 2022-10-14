New infosec products of the week: October 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ABBYY, Digi International, Portnox, Stytch, and Thales.

Digi SAFE secures live voice communication and data for public safety agencies

The Digi SAFE connectivity solution is purpose-built, secure, and suited for widespread deployment by emergency services organizations of all sizes and budgets. At its core, Digi SAFE features Digi Remote Manager as the command center of an intelligent public-safety network that enables IT support teams to remotely monitor, manage, and update field devices.

Portnox introduces IoT fingerprinting and profiling solution to address rising IoT security threats

Portnox’s new IoT fingerprinting and profiling capabilities empower organizations to identify, authenticate, authorize, and segment IoT devices across their network to ensure an effective zero trust security posture. This technology will unlock a tremendous number of additional capabilities, such as automatic policy mapping based on fingerprints and leveraging fingerprinting data to thwart potential MAC Address spoofing risks.

Thales improves digital sovereignty requirements across public service clouds

Thales announced the latest innovations of CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager that help organizations address digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership.

Stytch Strong CAPTCHA protects users from bots and CAPTCHA farms

Stytch unveils Strong CAPTCHA to help users reduce online fraud and risk. The solution enables businesses to interact with legitimate customers and also cuts costs for businesses in the form of fraud, wasted resources, and time.

ABBYY Proof of Identity simplifies document-centric digital onboarding

ABBYY Proof of Identity combines document-centric identify proofing and identify affirmation into a single solution. It assures that the ID is valid, authentic, and that the applicant is who they say they are, and affirms this via supporting documentation.