AI can help you optimize your supply chain

There are three key questions concerning artificial intelligence (AI) in the supply chain:

Where are we today and what are some of the tailwinds driving the implementation of AI into supply chains, especially coming out of COVID?

Where do we see the future of AI in modern supply chains and in the supply chains of the future?

What are the key things companies need to keep in mind as they get started on the journey of implementing AI in their supply chains?

In this video for Help Net Security, Diego Pienknagura, VP of Growth & Global Operations at Inspectorio, talks about how the role of AI can be a driving force for the supply chain.