Trilio’s Continuous Restore enables users to stage data in multiple heterogeneous clouds

Trilio‘s Continuous Restore offers faster levels of replication, restoration and migration of Kubernetes data and metadata from any cloud or storage platform to another, providing near-instantaneous recovery times for cloud-native applications.

Entirely distribution-, cloud- and storage-agnostic, Trilio’s Continuous Restore enables users to continuously stage data in multiple heterogeneous clouds. This means that applications—regardless of where they reside—can tap into that data and be brought online in seconds, achieving exceptional levels of Recovery Time Objectives (RTO). The capability is available now in the TrilioVault for Kubernetes v3.0 cloud-native data protection and management platform.

“Trilio’s Continuous Restore capability is a revolution in data protection because it moves the industry beyond ‘back-up your data anywhere, anytime’ to ‘your data is available everywhere, all the time,’” said David Safaii, CEO of Trilio.

“Continuous Restore essentially enables organizations to create a ‘cross-cloud’ infrastructure fabric, where your data is continuously replicated on multiple, heterogeneous clouds all at the same time. So if you’re using one cloud for disaster recovery, another for blue/green deployments, and another for production, they all have access to the same data—a single source of truth—regardless of the type of infrastructure each cloud uses. RTO is a matter of seconds.”, Safaii continued.

Continuous Restore helps customers comply with disaster recovery protocols, protect against ransomware attacks, migrate applications to meet cost and performance objectives and more.

Here’s how:

Disaster recovery: Users can achieve availability objectives and recover from failures or cloud region outages in a matter of seconds or minutes rather than days or weeks. Using Continuous Restore, RTO will improve by over 80% versus traditional methods.

Application migrations: Continuous Restore allows IT teams to optimize performance and achieve better Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by choosing the infrastructure best suited to current needs. The Continuous Restore capability also enables organizations to unify their infrastructure, especially those that have grown quickly and adopted a variety of compute platforms and storage solutions to meet unique needs. Continuous Restore makes possible fast application mobility across infrastructure silos, making them silos no more.

Blue/green deployments: Developers can increase the velocity of CI/CD pipelines by staging data for multiple test/dev environments. These test/dev environments can be spun up in seconds with continuously replicated production data, thereby accelerating the push of validated changes into production. In fact, DevOps teams can use this capability to test their "restore" protocols on a more consistent basis to ensure that restore will work when needed.

Data curation from edge clouds: As distributed environments proliferate, massive amounts of data is being collected at the edge. This information from diverse architectures needs to be replicated and moved throughout distributed systems where it can be assimilated and centrally analyzed by any number of different applications.

“Trilio’s Continuous Restore capability enables migration and replication of stateful applications in seconds or minutes so that all companies can protect and use their data anywhere, from core to edge—regardless of what the application runs on or where the data is stored,” said Murali Balcha, founder and CTO of Trilio.

“Cloud-native applications are complex and dynamic and must be portable between clouds. Traditional storage replication technologies cannot be extended to cloud-native applications. Continuous Restore is built from the ground up for cloud-native applications that work across multiple clouds. This capability is a game-changer that will make today’s modern businesses even more competitive and resilient.”, Balcha continued.