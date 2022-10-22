Red Hat releases Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS

Red Hat has released Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, a cloud-based, virtual workstation built on the hardened innovation foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Accessible via an Amazon-provided NICE DCV client or standard web browsers, the service delivers a high-end Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations environment for powering intensive workloads like animation rendering or data visualization without the associated hardware costs or administrative requirements.

The global pandemic drove an ongoing remote work boom, with nearly every industry feeling its impact. This includes organizations built around a workstation culture, like animation studios, visual effects companies, industrial design firms, research organizations and more, which are now looking for ways to deliver high-end hardware capabilities to a distributed workforce. Failing to do so could result in slowed projects, talent drain or even lost business.

Delivered via NICE DCV, a remote display protocol, on AWS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS provides a workstation-as-a-service solution designed to address these challenges.

It supports a variety of GPU-accelerated hardware instances offered on AWS while still delivering a fully-featured Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations environment, delivering a powerful set of capabilities, including:

Optimization for high-performance workloads with an emphasis on graphically-intensive processes, limiting the need to performance tune or configure the operating system to meet user needs.

Extensive software support with Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations retaining the same certified ecosystem as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, with thousands of independent software vendor (ISV) applications ready for use.

Broad hardware support that works with a range of Amazon EC2 instances, including G-family accelerated instance types best suited for remote workstations.

Provides access everywhere by offering web client and Windows, Mac and Linux thin clients support.

by offering web client and Windows, Mac and Linux thin clients support. An established software development stack with support for the latest stable languages, databases, and tools.

Consistency for the hybrid cloud, from platform to cloud service

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS builds on Red Hat’s commitment to delivering technologies that more consistently bridge hybrid cloud environments, not just as platforms but also as services.

The same skills, tools and workloads that run on Red Hat Enterprise Linux today also run on this new service, enabling organizations to maintain workflows and operational consistency, even with a remote workforce and limited hardware options.