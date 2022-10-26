IRISSCERT brings eminent cybersecurity experts to its conference in Dublin

The Irish Reporting and Information Security Service’s (IRISSCERT) Conference on Cybercrime will be on the 10th of November 2022 in the Aviva stadium.

This all-day conference will focus on providing attendees with an overview of the current cyber threats facing businesses in Ireland and what they can do to help deal with those threats.

With the ransomware attack on the HSE still fresh in many people’s minds and the increasing focus on cybersecurity resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the increasing threat posed to individuals, businesses, society, and government systems by cyber criminals, IRISSCERT is hosting many world-renowned cybersecurity experts to highlight the risks we face and how to address them. It is expected that up to 500 people will be attending this year’s conference, a reflection on how the importance of cybersecurity has grown over the past several years.

This year’s speakers include Mikko Hyppönen, Chief Research officer for WithSecure and Special Advisor to Europol’s Cybercrime Centre (EC3), who will highlight the risks posed by smart devices in his talk “If its Smart its Vulnerable”.

Raj Samani Senior Vice President, Chief Scientist, Rapid7 and also a Special Advisor to Europol’s Cybercrime Centre (EC3), will also be addressing the conference and will share in insights from his work in tackling cybercrime.

There will be speakers from An Garda Siochana – National Cyber Crime Bureau, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and Georgia Bafoutsou from the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) will provide attendees, especially SMEs, with guidance and tools available from ENISA to Boost awareness on cybersecurity

As part of the conference the HackEire Capture the Flag competition, sponsored by the NCSC, will be held. This competition will allow cybersecurity professionals, ranging from those starting out to experienced individuals, to hone their attacking skills in a challenging and fun way.

Attendance at the conference is €50. The conference starts at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday the 10th of November and will finish at 17:30 and will be held in the Presidential Suite of the Aviva Stadium.