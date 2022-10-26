Votiro RetroScan reviews all sanitized files for any previously unknown threats

Votiro launched RetroScan functionality, which produces threat analytics on the undetectable threats that Votiro eliminates.

After Votiro removes all potentially malicious components from incoming files, the new RetroScan feature analyzes every file retrospectively over the last seven, fourteen, or twenty eight days. This allows customers to view and understand the different types of malware and zero-day threats that were removed during the file sanitization process. This is critical as it provides customers with timely information on the threats targeting their environments.

70% of malware found in files are of unknown variants, meaning that at the time users and applications are interacting with the file, there is no known signature or Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) data to help signature-based solutions prevent the threat. Cybercriminals embed unknown malware deep within files to evade detection by traditional scanning solutions. These malware executables automatically deploy once the content is interacted with.

Votiro protects enterprises from both known and unknown threats by sanitizing every file before it reaches users and applications. Incoming files and content are processed through Votiro’s Positive Selection engine, removing unidentified file objects that don’t conform to a known-good file template, and may be or contain hidden malware.

Because Votiro’s CDR technology only allows the positive elements of files into organizations, it does not alert users when a threat has been detected, it just automatically eliminates it. Now, with the launch of the RetroScan capability, Votiro will identify malicious elements in files retrospectively, mark these as a “retrospective detection item,” and generate a report on what threats within the customers’ ecosystem were previously prevented by Votiro while unidentified.

“Thousands of unknown malware strains are created every month and can be attributed to successful breaches due to their ability to evade detection by network, endpoint, cloud, and email security safeguards. The longer a cyber threat goes undetected, the more widespread damage it can cause. At Votiro, we not only recognize the importance of eliminating these threats before they enter the network, but also ensuring that they are appropriately identified and cataloged when they become known,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “RetroScan will allow our customers to experience the value of Votiro CDR, deliver safe files to users and applications, and realize the power of timely malware analytics of unidentified file objects actually lurking within their shared files and content.”

Votiro’s CDR technology proactively prevents all file-borne zero-day threats, hidden malware, or unidentified file objects from entering an organization, and the RetroScan capability identifies which previously undetectable malware was stopped. CDR technology coupled with RetroScan functionality empowers security teams with the ability to both prevent evasive threats and access valuable threat intelligence detailing how many threats were prevented and what they were.

Customers have peace of mind knowing that reported threat attempts have already been eliminated by Votiro’s CDR engine. The release of RetroScan comes on the heels of upgrades to Votiro Cloud via Version 9.7. This latest version extended support for over 24 new file types—such as audio, video, and certificate file types—and includes enhanced policy support for how files are being sanitized.