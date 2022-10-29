OPSWAT acquires FileScan.IO to provide organizations with malware analysis technology

OPSWAT has acquired all assets of FileScan.IO and FileScan.IO’s founder and CEO Jan Miller has joined OPSWAT as Director of Engineering of Malware Analysis Solutions.

“I’m delighted to announce the FileScan.IO asset acquisition and the addition of Jan to our team,” stated Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT.

“Jan continues to develop outstanding technologies over the last decade, and is committed to providing important free resources and innovative technologies to the broad cybersecurity community. With FileScan.IO’s free malware analysis service, community users, regardless of location or size, have access to rapid in-depth file and URL assessments. We look forward to enhancing the technology into an enterprise-grade, robust and mature solution to deliver the most comprehensive and innovative malware analysis platform available today.”, Czarny continued.

In addition to combining OPSWAT Sandbox with the FileScan.IO platform to deliver a faster, scalable and more cost-effective solution, OPSWAT will continue to provide organizations, cybersecurity researchers and the academic and government community with FileScan.IO’s free malware analysis service.

The company is firmly committed to manage and continue the successful growth story of the FileScan.IO community. Since its inception in 2021, it has grown to over 42,000 active monthly users.

Jan Miller is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and leading developer of multiple cybersecurity startups, all focusing on developing automated malware analysis systems, both static and dynamic.

Prior to founding FileScan.IO, Miller led the Android sandbox and HCA technology at Joe Security, was the founder and technical lead of Payload Security (kernel-based sandboxing with memory analysis) and led the post-acquisition integration and R&D of Falcon Sandbox at CrowdStrike.

Now, he will lead efforts to build a next-generation sandbox contributing to the malware analysis technology at OPSWAT.

“I’m thrilled to join the OPSWAT team,” stated Miller.

“As an entrepreneur, I have the utmost respect and admiration for Benny and the company he has built over the last two decades. The combination of our technologies will ensure that organizations and the IT security community will have the best malware analysis solution while continuing to deliver on our mission of ensuring threats are discovered and managed quickly and effectively.”, Miller added.