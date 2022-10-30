Drawbridge names William Haney as CEO

Drawbridge has named William (Bill) Haney as CEO and appointed him to its board of directors. This CEO appointment represents the next step in Drawbridge’s expansion strategy as the company continues its growth to meet intense market demand for cybersecurity software and services for alternative asset managers.

As part of this plan, Drawbridge Founder and Board of Directors’ member Jason Elmer will become President, continuing to guide the company’s long-term vision and innovation strategy as Drawbridge evolves its next generation platform and customer experience to extend its market leading position.

“Bill is an accomplished leader who has steered some of the world’s most innovative and disruptive technology companies. The breadth and depth of his operational and hands-on experience scaling global businesses is unmatched, and the board and I are excited to have selected Bill as our next CEO,” said Jason Elmer, Founder and President of Drawbridge.

“Bill’s proven leadership skills will be invaluable to Drawbridge and our customers as we accelerate our global growth and continue to set the bar for innovation, customer service and cybersecurity excellence in the alternative investment industry.”, Elmer continued.

Haney is a financial services industry veteran with extensive board experience and a track record implementing high growth strategies, managing rapid change and scaling international sales, operations and technology investments.

He formerly served as CEO of Credit Benchmark, a pioneer in the creation of bank-sourced consensus credit ratings, and BISAM, a provider of performance, attribution, risk, GIPS composites management and reporting solutions that was acquired by FactSet Research Systems in 2017.

Throughout his career, Haney has held multiple senior roles at Thomson Financial and Thomson Reuters, among other international businesses. He also served as investor and non-executive chair of Alva (sold to Falfurrias Capital Partners in 2021) and most recently Enhesa, a market leader in helping companies track and understand global regulations for employee and consumer safety.

“The passionate and committed team at Drawbridge has built an extraordinary company with a product, vision and commitment to customers that are unmatched across the industry. It is my privilege to join this talented group and help drive forward Drawbridge’s mission,” said Bill Haney.

“In only a few years, more than 1,000 alternative investment managers have selected Drawbridge to help proactively manage their complete cybersecurity requirements and reduce their business risk. I’m excited to work alongside Jason and the leadership team as we begin the next stage of our growth journey, extend Drawbridge’s all-in-one platform and give alternative investment managers the solutions they need to keep their assets safe and comply with SEC and other regulations.”, Haney added.

2022 has been an exceptional year for Drawbridge. In September, the company received a strategic growth investment from Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses.