ConnectWise backup solutions open to RCE, patch ASAP!

ConnectWise has fixed a critical vulnerability in ConnectWise Recover and R1Soft Server Backup Manager that could allow attackers to achieve remote code exection (RCE) or access confidential data.

The company advises users to patch as soon as possible, as the vulnerability is “either being targeted or have a higher risk of being targeted by exploits in the wild.”

A RCE flaw in two ConnectWise backup solutions

ConnectWise Recover is a backup solution for small businesses, and R1Soft Server Backup Manager is a solution popular with service providers.

The vulnerability is an authentication bypass bug that arose from improper neutralization of special elements in output used by a downstream component.

It affects:

Recover v2.9.7 and earlier versions

R1Soft SBMs v6.16.3 and earlier versions

“Affected ConnectWise Recover SBMs have automatically been updated to the latest version of Recover (v2.9.9),” the company noted, while R1Soft users should upgrade to v6.16.4 by following the instructions delineated here.

Risk mitigation made difficult

The vulnerability was discovered and reported by Code White security researcher Florian Hauser.

Huntress CEO Kyle Hanslovan has announced they will be publishing a write-up detailing how the vulnerability could be exploited to push ransomware onto the 4,800+ R1Soft servers exposed on the internet.

We’re still working with the ConnectWise to validate the patch and communicate to our partners asap. Will work quick to get the details out there shortly. — Kyle Hanslovan (@KyleHanslovan) October 28, 2022

The release of patches and the security bulletin on a Friday afternoon has been lamented by both companies and some infosec professionals, as it creates uneccessary pressure on enterprises’ blue teams.