Socure and Carahsoft join forces to protect government agencies against identity fraud

Socure announced a new partnership with Carahsoft, providing Government agencies the opportunity to access Socure’s ID+ platform, an identity verification solution that goes beyond the industry standard to analyze every element of identity, maximize accuracy and inclusivity and protect against identity fraud.

Carahsoft will serve as Socure’s Master Government Aggregator, making their leading platform available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Over the last two years, bad actors and criminal networks have launched targeted attacks against Public Sector agencies at all levels of Government, costing taxpayers billions. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Socure enables Public Sector agencies to modernize their approach to identity verification and obtain highly accurate, automated decisions.

“Socure’s machine learning and AI approach has created an accurate and inclusive model for identity verification in a zero-trust world,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cyber Solutions at Carahsoft. “We are excited to work with Socure and our reseller network to provide these cutting edge benefits to our Government customers which prevents resources from being misappropriated by cybercriminals.”

“Fraud should no longer be accepted as the cost of doing business in the Public Sector,” said Matt Thompson, General Manager of Socure’s Public Sector business. “Government agencies have been overpaying for substandard performance with the incumbent solutions that discriminate against certain populations, let through too much fraud, and put an excessive burden on good people trying to prove who they are. We can and must do better.”

This partnership makes Socure’s ID+ platform readily available to government agencies and comes with key benefits including:

Auto-approving more eligible individuals : Up to 98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations including Gen Z, millennial and new-to-country individuals

: Up to 98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations including Gen Z, millennial and new-to-country individuals Preventing more fraud : Capture 90% of third-party identity fraud in the riskiest 3% of users

: Capture 90% of third-party identity fraud in the riskiest 3% of users Reducing manual reviews: Reduce manual reviews with fully automated identity verification and fraud prevention, with a response in milliseconds

Socure’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B, NNG15SC27B, NCPA Contract NCPA001-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem.