ImmuniWeb Community Edition 2.0 helps users accelerate and automate security testing

With the average number of daily tests attaining 200,000 during peak days, ImmuniWeb Community Edition 2.0 has been optimised so that it conducts tests much faster than previously, and brings new features and functionalities to its users.

Last week the ImmuniWeb Community Edition was named a finalist of the IAPP Privacy Innovation Awards 2022. This prestigious recognition validates ongoing efforts to continually improve the set of free online tests actively used by universities, SMEs, individual software developers, municipal governments and even national CERTs around the globe to test their applications and infrastructure for security, privacy and compliance issues.

Following the rapid growth and booming success of the Community Edition, ImmuniWeb unveiled the written-from-scratch backend engine and new load-balancing system for all the five tests, as well as the improved UI/UX rendering system, that significantly accelerate the average speed of testing:

Mobile security test: over 300% faster

Dark Web Exposure Test: over 300% faster

Website Security Test: over 50% faster

Cloud Security Test: over 50% faster

SSL Security Test: over 30% faster

In addition to the turbocharged speed of the tests, the following features were added:

Twice more phishing and domain squatting findings on average in the Dark Web Exposure Test

Email notifications once a test is complete, so you don’t need to wait while the test runs

Schedulable testing available under a free account to get regular tests of your systems

Updated API to fully automate testing and integrate it into your CI/CD pipeline

Faster PDF report generation and download

The update also includes numerous additional security checks for the free tests, bringing more actionable insights about security, privacy and compliance misconfigurations of your systems.

Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, Chief Architect at ImmuniWeb, says: “We are delighted to see that the audience of our Community Edition is rapidly increasing in more than 100 countries. At ImmuniWeb, we carefully listen to the feedback we get from the community and we continually improve our Community Edition based on the needs of our users. This major update purports to accelerate and automate security testing. More exciting announcements are coming this year, please stay tuned.”