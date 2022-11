SonicWall released the 2022 SonicWall Threat Mindset Survey which found that 66% of customers are more concerned about cyberattacks in 2022, with the main threat being focused on financially motivated attacks like ransomware.

This Help Net Security video provides information from a survey on how organizations are keeping pace with the fast-moving threat landscape, as they orient their business, networks, data and employees against unwavering cyberattacks.