Rafay Systems expands support for Amazon EKS Anywhere with automation and governance capabilities

Rafay Systems announced the expansion of its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with native support for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere.

With Rafay’s Kubernetes Operations Platform (KOP), enterprises and service providers are able to leverage a single platform to provide automation and governance of Kubernetes operations across cloud (Amazon EKS) and datacenter (Amazon EKS Anywhere) environments. As a result, platform teams benefit from the same consistent, repeatable and easy-to-manage operational workflows for both Amazon EKS Anywhere and Amazon EKS clusters.

While the growth in cloud computing over the past decade is undeniable, many enterprises expect to continue running some applications in datacenters or colocation environments due to legal, security or regulatory reasons. Examples of such scenarios are listed below:

Highly-regulated enterprises in financial services and healthcare sectors, where some proprietary applications and related data are not permitted to be deployed on cloud environments

Telecommunications companies that have standardized on Kubernetes for modern application orchestration and are deploying applications and Kubernetes on clouds as well as across their cellular network

Remote locations where internet access is unreliable and may be impacted for extended periods of time leading application owners to deploy applications at the edge instead of on the cloud

With Amazon EKS Anywhere, AWS gives enterprises and service providers leveraging hybrid infrastructure a set of tools to deploy Kubernetes clusters in datacenters. These tools are consistent with the tools that companies already use when deploying Amazon EKS clusters on AWS. Along the same lines, Rafay customers can now benefit from the same consistent, repeatable automation and governance workflows for Amazon EKS Anywhere clusters as they have done for Amazon EKS clusters.

“Amazon EKS is the most trusted way to run Kubernetes on AWS and enterprises are turning to Amazon EKS Anywhere for a similar experience for Kubernetes clusters deployed in datacenters,” said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and co-founder of Rafay Systems. “Rafay’s Kubernetes Operations Platform provides a consistent operational experience for clusters deployed on the cloud and data center environments, giving platform teams a differentiated automation and governance framework for operating Amazon EKS and Amazon EKS Anywhere clusters.”

Rafay provides platform teams with a single, unified solution for standardization of Amazon EKS and Amazon EKS Anywhere operations

Rafay’s KOP delivers a broad set of services that allow enterprise platform teams to effectively and efficiently manage and operate both Amazon EKS (on the cloud) and Amazon EKS Anywhere (in datacenters) clusters. As a result, platform teams benefit from the same consistent, standardized workflows for both Amazon EKS and Amazon EKS Anywhere clusters. As platform teams deploy and operate Amazon EKS Anywhere in datacenters, they benefit from the following Rafay capabilities: