E-commerce fraud is expected to cost merchants in excess of US$48 billion globally in 2023, up from over $41 billion in 2022 according to Juniper Research.

It predicted that this growth will be accelerated by increasing use of alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and BNPL (Buy-Now-Pay-Later), which are creating new fraud risks.

This Help Net Security video highlights the evolving patterns in online payment fraud as well as changes in detection and prevention.