Fastly enhances Edge Observability suite to improve performance for developers and operators

Fastly is launching a new product line for Edge Observability, enhancing its delivery of advanced edge and origin visibility, analytics and more.

By expanding existing real-time logging and metrics functionality, Fastly gives its customers the ability to build their own observability systems by surfacing real-time and historical data in a single pane of glass. Fastly customers can now interpret data and take quick meaningful action using near-instant deployment times.

“Observability is essential for digital transformation. It helps Site Reliability Engineering teams manage application health and provide security operations teams insights into trends and anomalies that they can act upon to keep their applications and users safe and running,” said Lakshmi Sharma, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Fastly. “We can now offer developers, and an entire chain of DevOps teams, the fastest, most flexible edge observability solution where they have the freedom to be innovative and creative.”

Customers need the ability to monitor the status of a site, product, or service, while also being able to quickly address potential issues. Fastly’s solution provides valuable insights, helping to identify and block suspicious activity, continuously improve processes, and ultimately provide better customer experiences.

Fastly offers a flexible Observability product line, combined with the fastest edge, which encompasses: