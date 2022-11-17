Forcepoint Data Visibility delivers panoramic view of all unstructured data

Forcepoint announced Forcepoint Data Visibility powered by Getvisibility, which provides clear views of all unstructured data to reduce the risk of data loss, data breaches and non-compliance.

The combination of panoramic data visibility, AI models for highly accurate and efficient classification, continuous monitoring, and precise control delivers greater automation to Forcepoint’s complete data security solution.

“Businesses and governments today must have a comprehensive data security strategy that sheds light on what data they have, where it’s located, and how to prioritize actions to prevent misuse, theft and wasted resources,” said Chief Product Officer for Forcepoint. “Forcepoint Data Visibility brings much needed intelligence and automation to help security teams quickly uncover risk, reduce costs and ensure the right access controls to business data, continuously leveraging the power of AI.”

“…organizations (of which there are many) need to get serious about data classification and use it as a dependency for other Zero Trust projects, lest they fail to understand what it is they are even trying to protect,” wrote David Holmes, senior analyst, in the Forrester report, Best Practices for Zero Trust Microsegmentation (June 2022​).

Data can be an asset. But when it is unseen and unknown by security, tucked into multiple clouds and private data centers or saved on thousands of endpoints, that data represents real risk and hard costs. Multiple copies or extraneous files, known as redundant, obsolete or trivial (ROT) data, have no business or legal value, yet they consume expensive storage space. Whether it is intellectual property, sensitive customer information or stale documents, trying to find all of this data with typical discovery and classification tools often requires a lot of time and human intervention to deliver results.

Forcepoint Data Visibility provides fast, actionable discovery, classification and monitoring. Forcepoint applies AI-based self-learning models to increase the efficiency and accuracy of finding, categorizing and classifying data everywhere it is stored. Organizations can utilize Forcepoint Data Visibility to locate and catalogue data, and then leverage Forcepoint’s enterprise data security suite to prevent data exfiltration – where it becomes most valuable to attackers.

Key Data Visibility features include: