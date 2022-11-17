SecureAuth Arculix Universal Authentication Fabric prevents identity related breaches

SecureAuth announced its Arculix Universal Authentication Fabric to further strengthen the technology to enable organizations for passwordless continuous authentication.

Arculix Universal Authentication Fabric is a technology framework that delivers authentication driven by AI/ML behavioral modeling, continuous risk scoring and eliminates logging in making passwords obsolete. For users, it’s a one-and-done event for accessing their relevant apps, VDI or SSO. For companies, it’s a robust authentication with continuous authentication in the background without any friction to the user.

“Historically, a single source to define and administer policy and processes for all users has been absent,” said Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “Fraud, credential stuffing and attacks will continue to evolve as bad actors thwart existing security approaches. SecureAuth’s Universal Authentication Fabric delivers the first risk-based analytics approach as a consolidated backbone for continuous, multi-factor, and passwordless authentication with the highest level of security as well as a frictionless experience for users.”

Between authenticating to the workstation, an SSO portal or federated web apps, VDIs, VPN, and PAM solutions, the typical user authenticates 16 times a day using three different sets of username and password. This is simultaneously insecure and a poor user experience. With Arculix Universal Authentication Fabric, users can login once and securely access the applications needed to do their job.

Arculix Universal Authentication Fabric allows users to attain a level of assurance needed to authenticate with its patented behavioral AI/ML risk analytics engine. To ensure there is no account takeover (ATO), it generates a score at the beginning of a user logging in that is used to grant access to web apps, servers and services without requiring another factor check. This removes the need for siloed systems to authenticate users.

“SecureAuth’s Arculix Universal Authentication Fabric is the underlying element for the new 360-degree cybersecurity perimeter that every enterprise needs: Continuous, Holistic and Adaptive,” said Alfredo Estirado, CEO of Grupo TRC. “As a key partner of SecureAuth, we are excited to offer this to our customers across various geographies.”

Key capabilities include expansion of passwordless features into endpoints, including access to persistent and non-persistent VDIs, in the same passwordless way a user authenticates to a standard machine. This enables a passwordless authentication journey whether in or out of the office. This Universal Authentication Fabric also supports our device trust support for seamless passwordless authentication for transient virtual desktops and physical desktops.