LOKKER Privacy Edge PRO helps companies identify and mitigate privacy risks

LOKKER launches LOKKER Privacy Edge PRO, a cloud-based software solution that automates the rapid analysis of thousands of websites; identifies specific trackers, pixels and cookies; and alerts website owners when their customers’ personal information is at risk.

The offering is designed for privacy attorneys, eDiscovery firms, and cyber insurers to use across their client portfolios.

A spate of recent class action lawsuits and state Attorneys General actions have alerted businesses that they are responsible for the cookies, trackers, and tags on their websites that may be collecting and sharing consumer data without the consumers’ consent, including personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI). With regulations like the California Privacy Rights Act and Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act taking effect on January 1, 2023, increased regulatory enforcement is imminent.

“With escalating lawsuits and regulatory actions, LOKKER Privacy Edge PRO addresses a critical need in the market to assess risk across a portfolio of websites at once,” said Ian Cohen, founder and CEO of LOKKER. “Insurers, law firms and eDiscovery consultants are able to conduct a rapid analysis of thousands of sites, identify specific trackers, and determine whether or not their clients are at risk so they can take action using LOKKER’s data protection features.”

LOKKER Privacy Edge PRO empowers data privacy professionals to analyze all of their clients’ websites for known privacy risks in one integrated dashboard view. LOKKER Privacy Edge PRO can identify whether or not specific trackers, tags and pixels are running on a website, which pages they’re on, what personal data is being harvested, and with whom the data is being shared. Armed with this information, privacy attorneys and consultants can help their clients protect their customers’ data and mitigate potential lawsuits, regulatory fines and penalties.