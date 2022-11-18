ODD Platform: Open-source data discovery and observability

Provectus released v0.8 of its Open Data Discovery Platform (ODDP), an open-source platform that helps data-driven enterprises democratize their data.

Designed to overcome the limitations of conventional data catalogs, ODD helps to standardize data collection, improves compatibility of different catalogs, expands data lineage capabilities, and enhances data quality and observability.

The latest version introduces enhanced granular role-based access control (RBAC) with policy management, offers support options for OpenDataDiscovery profilers and filters by Data Entity Groups (DEG), as well as presents renewed capabilities for data collaboration.

“The v0.8 release of the ODD Platform is all about making data discovery and collaboration easier for our customers,” says German Osin, Chief Product Owner of the ODD Platform. “With the latest iteration of RBAC, we give our customers more fine-grained control over who can access which data by granularly specifying their own data policies. The addition of OpenDataDiscovery profilers, which are powered by machine learning, makes it easy to enrich data with statistics and labels, while filtering data entities by DEG allows our customers to quickly find the data they need, collect stats on and in tables, label data source columns, and more.”

“We are especially excited about our new Data Collaboration feature,” Osin said. “This allows our customers to start a conversation about data — be it tables, jobs, or anything else — in Open Data Discovery and continue it in Slack, with a single click of a button. In the future, we plan to store all user messages within the data entity so they can be indexed for quick search on the platform.”

As usual, the v0.8 release includes bug fixes and maintenance work that further advances the performance, reliability, and usability of the ODD Platform.