ReasonLabs joins Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization to strengthen anti-malware solutions

ReasonLabs has joined the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO), an international non-profit association that focuses on addressing the global need for improvement in the objectivity, quality and relevance of anti-malware testing methodologies.

AMTSO is a member-driven organization that develops standards and guidelines for anti-malware testing, providing advice and guidance to the expert testers that make up its member organizations, as well as to others starting out in testing.

The organization developed and maintains a Testing Protocol Standard that gives testers and vendors common processes for anti-malware testing. Members of AMTSO collaborate to discuss important issues facing testers and vendors alike.

“We are excited for the opportunity to join AMTSO, a community dedicated to ensuring the quality of anti-malware solutions combating the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks,” said Kobi Kalif, CEO of ReasonLabs.

“Joining the AMTSO community further demonstrates ReasonLabs’ commitment to providing industry-leading cybersecurity protections to families and individuals around the world.”, Kalif continued.

“We’re delighted to welcome ReasonLabs into the AMTSO community”, said John Hawes, COO at AMTSO.

“AMTSO’s broad membership drives our communal effort to ensure fair, balanced and transparent testing, which improves product quality and ultimately leads to better security for everyone. By joining our efforts, ReasonLabs shows its strong support for these aims.”, Hawes added.

ReasonLabs recently released its RAV Online Security product, which provides an additional layer of real-time, 24/7 protection against malicious URLs, phishing, harmful extensions, suspicious downloads, intrusive trackers, unauthorized notifications, and pop-ups.

ReasonLabs RAV Endpoint Protection solution, a defensive bulwark against any and all malicious activity users face across their personal devices—from viruses and malware, to ransomware, phishing and other cyber risks, also received Gold Certification from Access Technologies (OPSWAT).