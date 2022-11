Malwarebytes collaborates with Stellar Cyber to increase productivity and efficiency of security teams

Malwarebytes partners with Stellar Cyber to help resource-constrained teams produce consistent security outcomes across all environments; on-premises, cloud and anything in between.

The partnership comes at a critical time in the cybersecurity landscape, as security products become more complex and IT teams spend more time maintaining their security controls, instead of investigating and mitigating cyber threats. According to a 2020 report from Palo Alto Networks, only 46 percent of security operations decision makers are satisfied with their current ability to detect threats. “They point to wasted time chasing false leads, poorly integrated security tools, and a large learning curve for effectively using those tools,” according to the report.

“Every security team should be able to deliver continuous, consistent security regardless of their skills or experience,” said Andrew Homer, Vice-President of Technology Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “By tightly integrating Malwarebytes’ cutting-edge EDR technology with the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform, IT teams are able to close the gaps between security controls that attackers exploit.”

The integration pairs Malwarebytes’ EDR solution–which collects detailed threat information for analysis and investigation–with the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform that ingests, normalizes, and enriches security data, including endpoints, network, cloud and logs into a single repository. Malwarebytes EDR collects critical endpoint and server data and sends it to Stellar Cyber, which analyzes the data to identify potential threats. As security analysts complete investigation in Stellar Cyber, response actions are sent to Malwarebytes to eliminate the threat.

“Today’s IT and security teams spend more time sifting through data than eliminating actual threats. Organizations need real-time data sharing and visibility to enable decisive actions before attackers are successful,” said Brian Thomas, Malwarebytes Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel programs. “Stellar Cyber shares our mission to simplify cybersecurity for resource-constrained organizations. Together we uniquely deliver an intelligent and automated solution that allows security teams to be more efficient, and organizations more productive and protected.”