CISOs in investment firms help fast-track cybersecurity startups

In this Help Net Security video, Frank Kim, CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures, discusses the growing role of CISOs in investment firms and how their role as advisors helps drive cybersecurity startups.

Frank works closely with cybersecurity startup founders on ideation, product-market-fit, and value realization, on an in-house and regular basis.

He provides them with what can be considered an important perspective into the needs of modern CISOs, security teams, and businesses, and he specifically guides them on how to make security solutions provide business value at business speed, resolving the gap between business and tech latency.