BigID unveils new AWS capabilities designed to reduce cloud data risk

BigID has announced continued market leadership in cloud data protection and risk posture solutions in both coverage and native solutions with AWS.

With more native controls for AWS, customers can now improve their data security posture, and reduce risk across their cloud data.

With this latest release, customers can:

Streamline and automate the data discovery process – reducing the risk of dark data – with new AWS CloudFormation templates for Amazon Simple Storage Solution (S3) and AWS DynamoDB resource provisioning

Trigger dynamic masking for Amazon S3 data based on machine learning driven classification across sensitive data

Identify accounts and access issues down to the bucket level

Dynamically detect changes in ephemeral data sets

Accelerate risk management and reduce their attack surface

BigID solutions – including BigID’s enterprise platform as well as SmallID – provide coverage, integration, and control for data protection and privacy on AWS and are available in the AWS Marketplace.