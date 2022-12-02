Veeam Software has launched the new Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange which eliminates the risk of losing Salesforce data and metadata due to human error, integration issues and other data loss scenarios.

This new solution from Veeam enables organizations to deploy a backup environment either on-premises or in the cloud, providing access and control of Salesforce data and metadata. It also provides rapid-recovery capabilities for IT departments and Salesforce administrators, including granular and bulk data recovery of Salesforce records, hierarchies, fields, files and metadata.

This new offering builds on the success of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365, extending Veeam’s platform to another SaaS environment.

Whether a mistake with a script, data loader or an integration issue, the simple and easy-to-use user interface (UI) of Veeam Backup for Salesforce helps users resolve issues and retrieve data in just a few clicks — without executing additional backups, running long, full-backup comparisons or causing duplicates.

Key capabilities of Veeam Backup for Salesforce include:

Salesforce native: Purpose-built to create backups and restore Salesforce data and metadata

Purpose-built to create backups and restore Salesforce data and metadata Fast and flexible recovery: Restore Salesforce records, hierarchies, fields, files and metadata

Restore Salesforce records, hierarchies, fields, files and metadata Secure data: Run a backup environment anywhere — on-premises or in the cloud (AWS, Azure, etc.)

Run a backup environment anywhere — on-premises or in the cloud (AWS, Azure, etc.) Custom scheduling: Set granular backup schedules and retention settings at the object level

Set granular backup schedules and retention settings at the object level Simplified management: Manage several Salesforce instances from one console

Manage several Salesforce instances from one console Incremental changes: Continuously create backups with incremental sync and flexible scheduling for Salesforce data

Continuously create backups with incremental sync and flexible scheduling for Salesforce data Simple and easy-to-use UI: Run backup policies and restore jobs in minutes

Run backup policies and restore jobs in minutes See and compare: See versions of records and metadata and quickly compare with production

See versions of records and metadata and quickly compare with production Restore hierarchy: Granularly restore linked objects to any record, including parent/child records

Conducted on Veeam’s behalf by an independent research firm, the Veeam Salesforce Protection Trends Report 2022 surveyed 800 unbiased IT leaders and implementers around the world. This report found that the majority of IT professionals acknowledge that the most important reason to protect Salesforce data is the potential for a bad import or ingest of data.

The remaining reasons are consistent with the same breadth of risks that face other IT platforms, including: best practices and regulatory mandates, cyber security concerns and errors caused by users, the application(s) or the data repositories (corruption).

“With so many companies’ employees now working in a hybrid model, protecting cloud and SaaS data is more important than ever,” said Danny Allan, CTO and senior vice president of Product Strategy at Veeam.

“In fact, the Veeam Salesforce Protection Trends Report 2022 showed that 97% of respondents understand the criticality and need to protect top SaaS applications like Salesforce and Microsoft 365 data, yet backup of these applications has historically been the most overlooked by IT, resulting in vulnerabilities, security risks, data loss and corruption. In truth, there is a shared responsibility between any cloud application and the business using SaaS applications — but it is the company’s responsibility to be in control of their data. With our NEW Veeam Backup for Salesforce, we’re ready to support our customers and partners to ensure their business is reliably protected with intelligent backup powered by Salesforce APIs.”, Allan continued.

“Veeam Backup for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power Digital Transformation for customers by providing the ability to back up and recover Salesforce data and metadata in the cloud and on-premises,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

“Our research clearly shows that there are many ways to lose mission-critical SaaS data. Due to a SaaS application backup ‘disconnect’ among end users, many organizations are not in a position to reliably and consistently recover this data. An innovative product offering that provides a reliable SaaS backup and recovery for Salesforce is critical to allow organizations to be in control of stringent data protection service-level agreements across the business,” said Christophe Bertrand, Program Director, ESG.

“There is no denying the fact that there is no state of absolute data protection. Salesforce backup is another superlative initiative from Veeam. If critical information is safe, the better it is for any organization. I am personally immensely excited, as Veeam Backup for Salesforce will allow smooth integration scenarios and integrity of metadata,” said Aleh Sadaunichy, Infrastructure Solutions Architect, Lyreco.