Sherweb partners with Malwarebytes to offer endpoint security for MSPs

Sherweb has announced the addition of Malwarebytes to its cloud solutions portfolio.

Malwarebytes provides advanced endpoint protection in an evolving threat landscape. It can be used to provide protection on its own or combined with other solutions to create a layered defense. Studies have shown that Malwarebytes found and removed hidden threats on 39% of devices with another antivirus installed, making it the clear choice for MSPs who want to offer their clients the most robust protection available.

“Sherweb is focused on providing MSPs solutions that free them up to do more,” said Jason Brown, Vice President, Channel Marketplace at Sherweb.

“When it comes to cybersecurity, being able to streamline as much of their workflow as possible is crucial for our very busy partners. We think they’ll find that Malwarebytes can help with that.”, Brown added.

One of the ways Malwarebytes helps Managed Service Providers efficiently handle endpoint security is through their OneView platform. MSPs can manage all customer sites and endpoints from a single view to rapidly detect and remediate threats with this intuitive multi-tenant cloud-based platform.

“MSPs count on Sherweb to be a one-stop resource for their security needs. We are thrilled to offer MSPs the opportunity to manage endpoint security through the Malwarebytes OneView platform via Sherweb’s trusted cloud marketplace,” said Brian Thomas, Malwarebytes Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel programs.

Malwarebytes is now available to MSPs through Sherweb for their clients based in the USA and Canada.