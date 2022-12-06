Lepide Data Security Platform 22.1 protects sensitive data and critical infrastructure

With Lepide Data Security Platform 22.1, Lepide is taking active steps towards providing enterprise visibility over what is happening to sensitive data and critical infrastructure, and doing so in a way that is accessible, user-friendly, modern and logical.

In a previous release, Lepide introduced a new Web Console in beta format to a few key customers, and after taking on board feedback from customers, is now making the full version available to the public.

Using the new Web Console, users can:

Create reports with the exact data needed to solve specific challenges.

Interrogate data with custom filters, grouping and column selection.

Quickly save and access reports from the “My Lepide” section.

Share reports and dashboards with team members quickly and easily through full delegation.

Lepide Data Security Platform 22.1 also includes several other key additions to improve threat detect, compliance and general data security. These new additions include: