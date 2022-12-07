Deal with sophisticated bot attacks: Learn, adapt, improve

A computer program known as a “bot” acts as an agent for a user or another program or mimics human action. Bots are typically used to automate particular tasks so they can be used without specific human instructions.

In this Help Net Security video, Cyril Noel-Tagoe, Principal Security Researcher at Netacea, speaks about the dangers bots pose and what companies can do to defend themselves.

Bot owners are shifting their tactics, with 60% of businesses detecting attacks on APIs and 39% detecting attacks on mobile apps (up from 46% and 23% in 2021, respectively). 97% of businesses report that customer satisfaction has been affected by bot attacks.