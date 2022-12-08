How IoT is changing the threat landscape for businesses

Where IoT-enabled devices connect to wider networks, their potential functionalities are immense, with countless applications across various industries, including production and manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and energy.

In this Help Net Security video, Paul Keely, Chief Cloud Officer at Open Systems, talks about how organizations that employ IoT technology have improved their business efficiency.

Still, all this data introduces a new challenge – security. While IoT presents organizations with new ways to advance and optimize, the continuous exchange of data and network connectivity creates opportunities for that information to be compromised.

Even the most seemingly harmless connected devices pose a huge risk – e.g., the smart coffee pots, juice makers, and fridges that have become commonplace in today’s offices. These devices are smart, but without adequate protection, there’s nothing to stop cybercriminals from taking advantage of that intelligence.