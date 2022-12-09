OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud Email Security protects users against zero-day threats

OPSWAT announced that its MetaDefender Email Gateway Security solution is now available from the cloud as a service, known as MetaDefender Cloud Email Security.

This new offering gives organizations the same advanced email security controls but with the added benefits of reduced costs, scalability, ease of operation and improved efficiency.

Cloud email adoption is steadily increasing, with research indicating that a majority of organizations are migrating to cloud-based email solutions instead of on-premises to proactively protect their organization from malicious email threats. According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, email continues to be one of the top two attack vectors for malicious actors with the median organization receiving over 75% of its malware via email. This validates that advanced email security solutions are paramount to reducing organizations’ cybersecurity risk and preventing zero-day attacks, eliminating potential human errors and much more.

“By offering customers MetaDefender Cloud Email Security, we remove the need for them to maintain and update their on-premises solution so they can focus more on core business and security strategies and achieve the highest possible security level,” said Itay Glick, VP of Products at OPSWAT. “Further, this validates OPSWAT’s constant innovation and commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and meeting our customers’ needs as the threat landscape continues to evolve.”

Just like MetaDefender Email Gateway Security, OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Cloud Email Security helps organizations fortify their defenses with zero-trust technologies, including file sanitation through Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR), Multiscanning, on-click anti-phishing, and anti-spam.

With the new cloud deployment service option, MetaDefender Cloud Email Security offers an advanced level of protection against malware and unknown zero-day threats with reduced costs for IT system installation, management and maintenance. Furthermore, MetaDefender Cloud Email Security gives businesses more flexibility, easier access to operations and reporting, high resiliency and better efficiency.