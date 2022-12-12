Security measures to protect Kubernetes workloads

As companies undergo the shift to Kubernetes, security must be considered throughout the entire data lifecycle for IT teams who are constantly facing potential data breaches, delays, and inadequate security features that cannot easily be fixed: 94% of DevOps professionals experienced at least one Kubernetes security incident in the past year.

As Kubernetes poses unique and complex challenges that leave many exposed to outside threats, developers must work to ensure their applications are safeguarded from outside risks.

In this Help Net Security video, Deepak Goel, CTO of D2iQ, provides insight into which security measures can help organizations that use Kubernetes better protect their workloads – and the implications of what can happen if they don’t.