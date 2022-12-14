Intel 471 and Threatray enter into a joint research collaboration

The collaboration between Intel 471 and Threatray will leverage Threatray’s core engine to perform code reuse analysis and identify malware variants with a high degree of resilience. It will enable a more accurate tracking of actors and campaigns to better inform threat landscape reporting.

Finally, this joint research effort will generate higher value IOC extraction supporting improved detection, triaging, threat hunting and incident response.

“The depth and breadth of Threatray’s malware identification will help provide our portfolio companies with a greater and richer level of insights and reporting,” said Mark Arena, CEO of Intel 471.

“The threat landscape is ever changing in terms of severity and complexity. Partnering with industry leaders like Threatray ensures that we can continue to deliver on our promise of premier cyber threat intelligence,” Arena added.

Threatray has developed an entire novel and highly scalable search engine for code that finds relationships between malware threats currently invisible to other technologies.

Bringing the power of search to malware defense allows Threatray to innovate in threat identification and attribution, as well as intelligence analysis and correlation.

“We’re extremely proud and excited about this research collaboration,” commented Endre Bangerter, CEO of Threatray.

“Intel 471’s deep coverage and intimate understanding of the cybercriminal ecosystem is well known in the industry. Having access to this new data and collaborating with their Intelligence team will push further our malware tracking and intelligence capabilities,” Bangerter continued.