Malwarebytes strengthens threat prevention capabilities in Nebula platform

Malwarebytes expands Malwarebytes Nebula platform with additional threat prevention capabilities developed specifically for resource constrained organizations to reduce attack surfaces from a simple, easy-to-use cloud-based interface.

The company released Cloud Storage Scanning (CSS) to also protect business-critical assets stored in the cloud and prevent the introduction of malware and other threats into digital ecosystems.

“In our evolution from endpoint product to a holistic protection platform, we’re seeing strong adoption of our new threat prevention modules by customers that trust Malwarebytes to find and remediate more threats. Many of those customers tell us that Malwarebytes found and fixed critical threats that other solutions either missed or were too complex to configure and use without an army of security analysts,” said Malwarebytes Chief Product Officer Mark Strassman.

“Our latest release of cloud storage protection focuses on pointing our powerful detection and remediation at malware in popular cloud storage solutions. And this is just the beginning as we continue to address the latest threat vectors across the cloud and endpoints,” said Strassman.

Malwarebytes’ cloud-based Nebula platform delivers centralized management of endpoint protection (EP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR), which removes all traces of threats (such as malware), eradicating the residual files and/or code that other solutions miss.

Organizations can also immediately add modules to strengthen threat prevention against software and OS exploits and web-based threats. Preventing infections introduced through cloud storage repositories is the latest addition to the expanding platform.

Malwarebytes CSS supplements the security that cloud providers offer through a unique multi-engine, vendor-agnostic scanning approach that is purpose-built to detect threats in cloud-stored files. With CSS, Malwarebytes customers gain centralized visibility across cloud storage repositories, such as Box and OneDrive, the ability to scan and remediate malware hiding in cloud files and can generate reports that confirm the security status of cloud files for data governance or cyber insurance purposes.

“Excessive reliance on incident response technologies and practices is detrimental to an organization’s overall cyber readiness. Instead, organizations must also be ever-vigilant in utilizing technologies that maximize prevention,” said Michael Suby, IDC Research VP, Security and Trust. “Moreover, as IT budgets and priorities continue to be scrutinized in 2023, we anticipate that getting ahead of threats via prevention will be a center of focus. Organizations with smaller IT teams will find and take advantage of vendors that have solutions that are out-of-the-box tuned to their circumstances.”

By design, Malwarebytes’ offerings are easy for users to learn and use – accessible for organizations of any size or skill set, while including powerful controls that organizations can embrace as they grow. Malwarebytes’ solutions activate in minutes to minimize attack surfaces by default, including:

Vulnerability and patch management – Identifies and addresses software and OS vulnerabilities by assessing threat exposure, identifying, and prioritizing vulnerability remediation.

– Identifies and addresses software and OS vulnerabilities by assessing threat exposure, identifying, and prioritizing vulnerability remediation. DNS filtering – Protects against web-based attacks that can compromise web applications and end user productivity by preventing access to sites that are known threats as well as helping IT and security professionals manage exceptions.

Cloud storage scanning – Safeguards files shared across collaboration platforms such as Box and OneDrive by checking remote cloud storage for malware and enabling quick action whenever employees, partners, or contractors share potentially risky files.

– Safeguards files shared across collaboration platforms such as Box and OneDrive by checking remote cloud storage for malware and enabling quick action whenever employees, partners, or contractors share potentially risky files. Device control – Hardens security posture, control authorized usage and prevent malware infiltration from USB storage devices connected to Windows endpoints.

– Hardens security posture, control authorized usage and prevent malware infiltration from USB storage devices connected to Windows endpoints. Managed detection and response (MDR) – Combines EDR technology and human-delivered expertise to provide 24/7 threat hunting, monitoring and response.

“Malwarebytes is consistently innovating and adding functionality to the platform,” said Tony Archibald, Senior Director of IT Systems Living Water International. “Adding Malwarebytes VPM gave us visibility into any potential vulnerability attack vector and helps us quickly address these before they can be exploited. We’re excited to check out what Malwarebytes offers next.”