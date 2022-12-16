Motorola Solutions acquires Rave Mobile Safety

Motorola Solutions has acquired Rave Mobile Safety, a mass notification and incident management that helps organizations and public safety agencies communicate and collaborate during emergencies. The company is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

State and local governments and enterprises, including hospitals, rely on Rave’s cloud-native, customizable platform to support emergency coordination. Users can communicate operational updates and alerts, such as health emergencies, lockdowns and evacuations, so people are better informed to take appropriate action.

The platform is also used by thousands of K-12 schools and higher education institutions across the U.S. Rave’s panic button solution can provide real-time incident details and essential data like location to 9-1-1 call takers and first responders, and its incident management solution helps to coordinate the emergency response across school safety personnel, administrators and first responders.

“Motorola Solutions’ technologies strengthen the critical intersection of public safety and personal security,” said Greg Brown, CEO, Motorola Solutions.

“Our acquisition of Rave complements our portfolio with a platform specifically designed to help individuals, businesses and public safety agencies work together in more powerful ways,” Brown added.

The Rave platform will be integrated into Motorola Solutions’ technology portfolio, which includes access control, video security, body-worn cameras, critical communications, command center software and weapons detection solutions.

“Rave and Motorola Solutions share a deep understanding of communication and collaboration workflows for customers, including the essential role of mobile technology, when addressing complex and evolving safety challenges,” said Todd Piett, CEO, Rave Mobile Safety.

“We’re excited to extend our reach and impact as we join a global leader in public safety and enterprise security,” Piett continued.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.