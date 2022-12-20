(ISC)² unveils four newly elected officers for its 2023 Board of Directors

(ISC)² announced newly elected officers for its 2023 Board of Directors. Announced during the 2022 Q4 Board of Directors meeting and the (ISC)² Annual Meeting, the elected individuals will serve one-year terms as an officer, beginning January 1, 2023.

Chair – Yiannis Pavlosoglou, CISSP (Europe)

– Yiannis Pavlosoglou, CISSP (Europe) Vice Chair – Jill Slay, CISSP (Asia Pacific)

– Jill Slay, CISSP (Asia Pacific) Secretary – James Packer, CISSP, CCSP (U.K./Europe)

– James Packer, CISSP, CCSP (U.K./Europe) Treasurer – Dan Houser, CISSP-ISSAP, ISSMP, CCSP, CSSLP (North America)

“Congratulations to our newly appointed board officers. We welcome their broad experience and global perspectives as we work together to address the challenges facing the cybersecurity workforce around the world,” said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)².

“On behalf of the (ISC)² leadership team, we look forward to their guidance around professional development opportunities for our members, as well as expanding access to pathways into the cybersecurity profession. I also want to thank our outgoing board officers Zachary Tudor, CISSP; Lori Ross O’Neil, CISSP; and David Melnick, CISSP, for their leadership and service,” added Rosso.

The four newly elected officers will provide strategy, governance and oversight while also granting certifications to qualifying candidates and enforcing the (ISC)² Code of Ethics. Each voluntary leader is (ISC)² certified and will join the ranks of top cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals from around the world representing academia, private organizations and government agencies.