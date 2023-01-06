Digital forensics incident readiness

Digital forensics is used to find, examine and analyze digital evidence that can serve in criminal investigations, but also in incident response, investigations of data breaches, to unearth insider threats, etc.

Colm Gallagher, Forensics Director, CommSec Communications & Security, talks about the factors that make digital forensics more difficult for law enforcement and industry, and offers advice and lays out practical measures that can increase forensic readiness for all.

This video was recorded at IRISSCON 2022, an annual conference organized by IRISSCERT. The all-day event focuses on providing attendees with an overview of the current cyber threats facing businesses in Ireland and what they can do to help deal with those threats.