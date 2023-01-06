GuardKnox and Wind River join forces to bring new vehicle features to market

GuardKnox is collaborating with Wind River to enable developers to build secure containerized applications for software-defined vehicles of the future.

The combination of GuardKnox’s SOA (Service Oriented Architecture) core framework and corresponding tools suite with Wind River’s VxWorks real-time operating system (RTOS) that is part of Wind River Studio will provide OEMs with another layer of flexibility for software distribution, decreasing development and deployment time leading to shorter time to market for the innovative automotive applications that define a new era of mobility.

Adaptive manufacturing, on the edge processing, and intelligent systems are becoming the go-to production and development methodologies for the automotive industry; once properly harnessed, such processes will unlock capabilities that will power our vehicles.

The combination of GuardKnox and Wind River solutions enables joint customers to build SOA-based applications on the VxWorks RTOS to use technologies such as OCI Containers for rapid applications deployment.

“Our collaboration with GuardKnox will enable engineers and developers to advance the rollout of placing innovative features directly into the hands of drivers,” said Christina Ungaro, VP, Head of Corporate Development at Wind River.

“GuardKnox and Wind River technologies will allow automakers to utilize flexible and cost-effective solutions that can reduce complexities and shorten time-to-market for new automotive applications and features,” Ungaro continued.

“The automotive industry is at a significant juncture as the shift towards the Software-Defined Vehicle continues to occur at a rapid pace,” said Moshe Shlisel, CEO of GuardKnox.

“The GuardKnox and Wind River collaboration ensures OEMs and Tier 1s are able to bring new vehicle features to market in a matter of weeks, and to upgrade existing functionalities as the market demands,” Shlisel added.