DataGrail names Chris Deibler as VP of Security

DataGrail announced that Chris Deibler, formerly of Shopify, Twitch, and Box, has been named DataGrail’s VP of Security.

Deibler will oversee the building out of the security team for DataGrail as it transitions into its next phase of growth. The move reunites him with DataGrail CTO Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, to expand DataGrail’s security program and form one of the most privacy-driven teams in the technology industry.

Deibler previously served as Director of Security Engineering at Shopify, which included the areas of infrastructure security, application security, and consumer identity. He also led the team that ran Shopify’s multimillion dollar bug bounty program. Prior to joining Shopify, Deibler was the Director of Security at Twitch.

As the first full-time leadership hire, he built a fully functional, multifaceted security organization that ultimately grew to 40 full-time employees before his departure. Deibler has also held prominent security positions at companies like Box, Zynga, and PayPal over the course of his 20+ year career.

“I think about security as a protective mission, one that restores the balance of power toward the customer. You can only hope to be successful when you instill a culture of privacy across the entire organization and within every employee to recognize that balance,” said Deibler.

“DataGrail presents an opportunity to have a real and distributed impact on the privacy of millions of people. For someone who feels the privacy scales are habitually tipped against the user, I see DataGrail as one of the missing technologies over the last decade for restoring the balance. Joining this team, who are all aligned with this mission, was an easy choice for me.”

Deibler comes to DataGrail as the company enters its next stage of growth, fresh off of a new round of funding and several key hires. He is the latest critical piece in a veteran management team that is tackling the biggest challenges of data privacy head-on.

DataGrail powers data privacy management for the world’s most trusted companies, including Overstock, Dexcom, Revolve, and Databricks, so that these companies can handle consumers’ personal information with respect and in full compliance with state, pending federal, and global regulations.

DataGrail’s fully automated solution currently integrates with more than 1,300 SaaS applications as well as companies’ own internal systems to make identification and management of customer data simple.

“As a company that helps our customers build trust through transparency, trust and security are key pillars of our DataGrail mission,” said Polinsky. “That’s why I am so excited to bring Chris Deibler to DataGrail to lead our security program. After working with Chris at Shopify, I know that his skills as an engineer, as a leader, and as a champion for privacy make him the ideal leader for DataGrail as we continue to scale our business and our team.”