Zyxel releases XMG1930 series of switches for SMBs

Zyxel Networks has launched the XMG1930 series switches that provide SMBs, system integrators, managed service providers, and small internet service providers with a solution to support the increasing bandwidth requirements driven by advanced business applications.

Upgrade network speeds without re-cabling to support increased bandwidth demands

XMG1930-30 and XMG1930-30HP switches are layer 2 switches that are equipped with 24 2.5G multi-gigabit ports, delivering higher bandwidth capacity to support wireless access points, servers, and workstations.

Both switches can be upgraded to Lite-L3 with the purchase of a license that also adds the capability to manage the switches via Command Line Interface (CLI). A first for SMBs, both XMG1930 models offer six 10G uplinks that support fiber or copper infrastructures, enabling service providers to upgrade customers’ network speeds from 1G to 2.5G without re-cabling, and provide extensibility and resilience for network expansion.

XMG1930-30HP supports both PoE+ and PoE++ with a 700W power budget, enabling it to accommodate a wider range of PoE devices that require a higher power budget, such as surveillance cameras, access control systems, POS systems, WiFi 6/6E access points, and even future WiFi 7 end devices.

Flexible management

The versatile XMG1930 series switches support Zyxel’s NebulaFlex, providing the flexibility in management options by giving users the ability to manage the switches via the cloud using the license-free Nebula Cloud Management Platform, via an existing controller using SNMP, or locally using the intuitive web GUI.

NebulaFlex allows users to select the management method that best suits their network environment and gives them the ability to change management options at any time without additional cost to protect their existing investments in wired technology.

“The adoption of advanced wireless technologies such as WiFi 6 and 6E, combined with advanced network-connected applications, is pushing bandwidth demands of the network backbone far beyond the limits of the traditional Gigabit network,” explained Tri Nguyen, Channel Sales and Product Manager at Zyxel Networks.

“XMG1930 series switches are affordable, easy-to-manage solutions that enable service providers and small businesses to quickly and easily upgrade networks to multi-gigabit connectivity without the need to replace existing cables. Deploying the new switches can eliminate network bottlenecks and maximize the performance of the devices and applications that are leveraging the latest technologies,” Nguyen continued.