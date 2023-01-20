Hornetsecurity appoints Irvin Shillingford as Regional Manager for Northern Europe

Hornetsecurity has appointed Irvin Shillingford to run its Northern European regional team.

Shillingford brings more than 30 years’ experience of growing cyber and software solutions at key businesses. He has held several senior leadership roles running business development teams while successfully leveraging the channel to reach mutual growth goals. His experience will help to extend Hornetsecurity’s reach and growth across the UK, Benelux and Nordics.

Shillingford’s appointment is part of Hornetsecurity’s strategic growth plan for 2023, with the business looking to increase product availability, deliver excellent customer service and support in limiting cyber threats to all its clients.

Daniel Blank, COO of Hornetsecurity, said: “Northern Europe is a key strategic region for us with increasingly high revenue potential. Outside of the US, it holds the greatest footprint of Microsoft 365, with the UK and the Netherlands noted within the top five usage countries.

“Our flagship solutions excel in these environments, so it was essential we appointed the right candidate to lead the growing team and to religiously support mutual success with our resellers, MSPs and distributors. We are excited to see where Irvin will take the growth levels,” added Blank.

Irvin Shillingford, Regional Manager Northern Europe, commented: “I’m excited to join Hornetsecurity at a key growth phase for the business. My knowledge of the regions and extensive commercial experience will enable me to make a positive contribution in a senior leadership role and drive this company forward.”

Shilllingford’s appointment is effective immediately.