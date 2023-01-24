ioSafe 1522+ helps organizations protect data from fire and water

ioSafe introduced the ioSafe 1522+, a five-bay network attached storage (NAS) device for businesses of all sizes, including those with remote locations in fire and flood-prone areas.

“The 1522+ is the next proof point in our commitment to delivering the world’s most innovative and effective fireproof and waterproof data protection solutions,” said Randal Barber, CEO of ioSafe parent company CDSG. “This powerful device helps businesses and government agencies, media companies, and creative professionals restore enormous amounts of data faster than ever after a disaster, ensuring as little disruption to their businesses as possible.”

The ioSafe 1522+ is a flexible, all-in-one solution for large and small businesses across industries, including those with remote facilities.

Its dual-core AMD processor is ideal for taxing business environments.

The 1522+ comes standard with 8GB of configurable RAM and is upgradeable to 32GB, making it ideal for a wide range of storage environment tasks, including running virtual machines and data server applications for a department or an entire company.

New to ioSafe NAS devices is an optional 10GbE network port for the fastest access and performance. In addition, four 1 GbE LAN ports enable link aggregation for high throughput and failover support.

The 1522+ is the only solution using the trusted Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), which includes on-site or cloud-integrated backup, data encryption, data sharing, synchronization, and surveillance.

“I have seen an ioSafe device perform above expectations in a live-fire situation in Portland, Oregon, where a dental practice suffered the complete loss of building and equipment. We extracted the drive, performed a 100% recovery, and had the practice back in business the following day. ioSafe products perform, surviving both extremes: the fire itself and the fire department’s water when extinguishing the fire,” said Tom Wynkoop, Hardware Support Supervisor, Astra Practice Partners.

The new ioSafe 1522+ is available immediately, beginning at $2399. The devices include a two-year hardware warranty and for devices with factory-installed and validated drives, two years of Data Recovery Service.