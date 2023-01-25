Critical VMware vRealize Log Insight flaws patched (CVE-2022-31706, CVE-2022-31704)

VMware has fixed two critical (CVE-2022-31706, CVE-2022-31704) and two important (CVE-2022-31710, CVE-2022-31711) security vulnerabilities in VMware vRealize Log Insight, its multi-cloud solution for centralized log management, operational visibility and intelligent analytics.

Reported by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative, none of the flaws are currently exploited by attackers in the wild, but given threat actors’ predilection for targeting widely used VMware solutions, fixing these sooner rather than later is a good idea.

About the vulnerabilities

CVE-2022-31706 and CVE-2022-31704 are a directory traversal and a broken access control vulnerability, respectively. Both can be exploited by an unauthenticated attacker to inject files into a vulnerable appliance’s operating system to achieve remote code execution.

CVE-2022-31710 is a deserialization vulnerability that can be triggered remotely to cause denial of service, and CVE-2022-31711 is an information disclosure flaw that attackers can exploit to remotely collect sensitive session and application information without authentication.

All four can be fixed by updating VMware vRealize Log Insight – recently renamed to VMware Aria Operations for Logs – to the latest available version (v8.10.2). vRealize Log Insight included in an VMware Cloud Foundation environment should also be updated, by following these instructions.

If updating is currently impossible, VMware has provided a workaround and instructions on how to implement and validate it.