ShardSecure partners with Entrust to address data security challenges

ShardSecure has forged a strategic technology alliance with Entrust to provide cloud data protection to a growing market of enterprise companies and medium-sized businesses.

The ShardSecure-Entrust partnership, part of the Entrust Ready Technology Partner Program, ensures that data in cloud environments is well protected against outages, attacks, and other forms of data compromise.

ShardSecure’s protection of unstructured data complements Entrust’s protection of structured data, creating a robust holistic solution to address a wide range of customer needs.

Specifically, the integration leverages Entrust nShield HSMs using a PKCS #11 interface to provide secure at-rest encryption for the ShardSecure engine encryption keys. This ensures that encryption operations like encrypting and decrypting will be protected by the nShield HSM, adding a critically important layer of security for a defense-in-depth approach.

“The ShardSecure alliance exemplifies how Entrust continues to leverage its trusted hardware security module (HSM) technology across a growing range of traditional and state-of-the-art data protection applications like ShardSecure’s microsharding. This partnership delivers advanced protection across our joint customer’ unstructured and structured data assets,” said John Grimm, VP of Strategic Alliances at Entrust.

“Organizations today need to know that their mission-critical data is secure on-premises, in the cloud, and across hybrid deployments. Our partnership ensures robust defense-in-depth protection by establishing a root of trust for the protection of all cryptographic keys underpinning security,” Grimm continued.

ShardSecure’s software neutralizes the impact of cloud-based ransomware, supports secure cold storage migration, and provides file-level protection. Its self-healing data helps companies maintain high availability and data resilience in the face of outages, attacks, and other disruptions.

ShardSecure’s mission is to keep data in the hands of its owners while helping companies save on storage and security costs.

“We’re very pleased to be announcing this tech alliance,” said Julian Weinberger, ShardSecure Field CTO.

“There is a growing need for strong partnerships that address the complexity and breadth of the data security challenges we’re facing today, and the ShardSecure-Entrust alliance does just that. The Entrust portfolio of hardware security modules, key management, and cloud security technology, combined with ShardSecure’s strong solutions for unstructured data, will bring greater data security and trust to the market. We look forward to growing this partnership in the coming months,” Weinberger concluded.