Kurt Gaudette joins Dragos as VP of Global Threat Intelligence

Dragos has appointed Kurt Gaudette as VP of Global Threat Intelligence to lead the company’s team of adversary hunters, threat analysts, research engineers and analytic developers.

After transitioning from the military, Gaudette served as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Senior Executive Service (SES), leading large enterprise-level organizations focused on the collection and analysis of foreign intelligence ranging from space and weapons, to industrial control systems and emerging disruptive technologies. He has led globally distributed teams and organizations of up to 4,000 personnel, and executed budgets over $1B.

“Kurt is a renowned threat intelligence and access expert with unrivaled experience building and leading global enterprise teams,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO, Dragos. “Kurt is first and foremost a leader with vision and initiative. Couple that with his keen understanding of the threat landscape worldwide and you have an executive who will help drive innovative ways to stay ahead of sophisticated and quickly evolving industrial cybersecurity threats.”

Kurt previously served as a senior officer in the U.S. military, twice commanding major organizations running large-scale intelligence collection operations overseas. He also served as the Director of Intelligence/CJ2 for a large combined joint interagency task force in Afghanistan.

“I was drawn to Dragos by its clear, defined and meaningful mission, its ethos, and its exceptional people. It’s a privilege to be part of this team,” said Gaudette. “I’m excited to get started and to help contribute to the safety and well-being of the industrial community and to the populations who are so dependent upon these basic and essential services like food, water, light and fuel.”