Dremio and Privacera enhance data security governance capabilities on data lakehouses

Dremio and Privacera have unveiled their latest integration, expanding advanced data governance and security capabilities for customers building modern data applications on top of data lakehouses.

As data lakehouses are gaining more popularity, it is increasingly important to manage and organize secure data access and comply with complex regulatory rules across all data assets.

With the new integration, joint customers can now accelerate secure and governed analytics by reducing manual efforts while automating strict compliance for modern data collaboration, which is particularly relevant in highly regulated industries, such as financial services.

“Dremio enables direct access to growing data volumes in the data lake,” said Jay Piscioneri, research analyst at Eckerson Group.

“The more data your organization has, the greater the urgency in securing it, but it still needs to be broadly accessible in order for data consumers to leverage its value. Modern data access management platforms like Privacera balance these opposing needs. They’re based on fine-grained access rules that make more data available to more users without sacrificing data security,” Piscioneri continued.

“Today, data teams must meet the demand for broad and instant access to data while adhering to strong data governance and security standards and practices,” said Roger Frey, VP of alliances for Dremio.

“Dremio and Privacera ensure that data teams have the tools they need to manage data access and security, while making it easier than ever for data consumers to get the insights they need,” Frey continued.

“Expanding our partnership with Dremio means that more of our enterprise customers can feel confident that their data security needs are protected at scale on their data lakehouses,” said Balaji Ganesan, CEO of Privacera.

“Enterprises will continue to see data challenges as businesses grow, with compliance and security needs becoming more complex. Integrating with our data security platform, together Privacera and Dremio offer a scalable and secure solution addressing today’s and future data governance needs for modern data collaboration,” Ganesan added.

The enhanced integration provides the following capabilities for our joint customers: