Industrial Defender and Nozomi Networks partner to protect critical operational technology

Nozomi Networks and Industrial Defender have unveiled a strategic partnership to enhance the security of critical infrastructure and manufacturing facilities.

The companies’ joint solution combines asset visibility and threat detection capabilities from Nozomi Networks with change and configuration monitoring from Industrial Defender to provide the most complete and detailed view of OT assets and behavior in the industry.

“Collaborating with industry leaders is essential for effectively defending against the growing cyber threats against operational technology. That’s why we’re proud to partner with Nozomi Networks, the leading asset visibility and threat detection platform for OT and IoT environments,” said Jay Williams, CEO of Industrial Defender.

“Our combined solution enables end users to gain a more complete view of asset activity and behavior, as well as better diagnose potential threats for manufacturers, power utilities, oil and gas, and other critical infrastructure operators,” Williams added.

“The partnership between Industrial Defender and Nozomi Networks empowers industrial operators to gain valuable insight to detect anomalies and improve their overall security posture,” said Edgard Capdevielle, CEO of Nozomi Networks.

“With our combined capabilities, asset owners and operators benefit from a full view of their OT environment, enhanced with deeper asset data provided through Industrial Defender’s endpoint configuration management capabilities,” Capdevielle continued.

The joint solution delivers:

Active, agentless, and passive data collection methods for asset information including OS details, software installed, patches, open network ports, firewall rules, user accounts, and NICsComprehensive and centralized view of asset inventory, vulnerability database, process variables, and threat detection data

Change monitoring capabilities that automatically collect, normalize, and report changes in the OT environment based on configuration baselines

Automated policy assessments and reports for standards such as NIST CSF, NERC CIP, and ISA/IEC 62443

Visibility and threat detection across connected and disconnected devices

With these capabilities, operators gain the ability to identify, monitor, and analyze every asset in the OT infrastructure to mitigate security and operational risk.