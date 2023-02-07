OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk K2100 secures critical networks in challenging environments

OPSWAT unveiled MetaDefender Kiosk K2100, a new, ultra-rugged mobile kiosk designed to keep critical networks secure in even the harshest conditions.

“OPSWAT has a deep understanding of the challenges OT security teams face,” said Sid Snitkin, VP, Cybersecurity Services at ARC Advisory Group. “I am impressed with the comprehensive suite of security solutions and services the company offers to address those challenges, and I’m excited that our ARC Industry Leadership Forum attendees will get to experience it firsthand.”

Many critical infrastructure industries rely on operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS), but they are often isolated through air-gapped networks. As a result, OT personnel depend on removable media as a way to install updates, conduct audits, and transfer data.

However, if left unchecked, these removable media devices can introduce potential vulnerabilities and malware that can then propagate to the rest of the network. The MetaDefender Kiosk acts as a digital security guard – inspecting all media for malware, vulnerabilities and sensitive data before entering or leaving a secure environment.

“I am pleased to unveil the mobile iteration of our MetaDefender Kiosk,” said Pete Lund, VP of Products, OT Security of OPSWAT. “Critical infrastructure operators and security professionals are faced with both demanding environmental conditions and protecting critical systems against uncontrolled removable media and malware. The new MetaDefender Kiosk 2100 operates in the most challenging environments. It is built to withstand rain, dust, vibrations, and more – and most importantly easily, in full gear and gloves.”

The military-grade solution is ruggedized, enabling the secure use of portable and removable media in all conditions and environments. Like the other MetaDefender Kiosk models, the K2100 was built with OPSWAT’s top cyber-threat prevention technologies, including multiscanning with over 30 anti-malware engines, file vulnerability assessment, Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR), Proactive Data Loss Prevention (Proactive DLP), and country of origin and compliance checks.