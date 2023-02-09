Appdome integrates with CircleCI to accelerate secure mobile app delivery

Appdome has released the first Appdome Orb for CircleCI as part of the Appdome Dev2Cyber Agility Partner Initiative to accelerate delivery of secure mobile apps globally.

The new Appdome Build_2Secure Orb for CircleCI integrates directly into the CircleCI CI/CD platform, allowing developers to leverage Appdome’s configuration as code ease from inside CircleCI and build any of Appdome’s security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat and other cyber defenses into Android and iOS apps using CircleCI.

“The increasing complexity of the software ecosystem and the way in which modern teams build mobile applications require best-of-breed integrations amongst developer tooling. With the new Appdome Build_2Secure Orb for CircleCI, developers don’t have to worry about the hassle of coding, configuration and integration and can automate the delivery of secure mobile experiences for their customers,” said Tom Trahan, VP of Business Development at CircleCI.

Appdome’s cyber defense automation platform streamlines delivery and accelerates release times by using technology to build cyber security defenses into iOS and Android apps, including runtime application self-protection (RASP), code obfuscation, mobile data encryption, jailbreak detection, root detection, man-in-the-middle attack prevention, on-device anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other protections.

Manual methods of cyber defense implementations in Android and iOS apps are complex, slow and brittle. Mobile brands need technology platforms to automate delivery of cyber defense in mobile apps and to keep pace with modern DevOps pipelines.

“Mobile development is rapid, agile and continuous,” said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome.

“Mobile brands need a cyber defense solution that integrates with and leverages mobile development best practices and tooling to deliver the best cyber defense in Android and apps, build-by-build and release-by-release,” Tovar added.

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. As Appdome’s recent survey Global Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security revealed, 94% of global consumers said they would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud and malware risks, and 68% said they’d abandon brands that offered no protection.

“Mobile Dev needs to build security the way they build Android and iOS apps,” said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions.

“Mobile consumers demand more protection in their mobile app experiences and we’re delivering on that mission with the new Build_2Secure Orb for CircleCI,” Hsu concluded.