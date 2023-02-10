Socure joins FIDO Alliance to improve identity verification industry standards

Socure has joined the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance to advance identity verification standards that make it easy to verify identity online and protect against identity fraud across industries.

Socure’s mission is to verify 100% of good identities in real-time and completely eliminate identity fraud for every applicant on the internet.

Its graph-defined platform combines advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence with all elements of a consumer’s identity to deliver the most accurate and robust identity verification and proofing, Know Your Customer (KYC), and fraud risk prediction solutions in the market.

“Socure’s identity verification and fraud detection platform is the most accurate and inclusive on the market allowing consumers to verify their identities when engaging in online services,” said CEO of Socure, Johnny Ayers.

“Our goal is to identify good consumers quickly and with minimal friction, while bolstering identity assurance across the authentication ecosystem. Socure is pleased to join the FIDO Alliance so that we can work together with our peers to develop industry standards that strengthen the overall identity lifecycle to create seamless, secure online verification experiences for everyone,” Ayers added.

“Socure’s innovative approach and commitment to identity verification and fraud prevention aligns with the FIDO Alliance’s mission and makes them a great addition to our active membership. We are excited to welcome Socure to continue to drive our efforts toward ultimately reducing the world’s dependence on weak authentication and identity verification methods,” said Christina Hulka, executive director and COO of the FIDO Alliance.

As part of its mission, the FIDO Alliance works to:

Develop technical specifications that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce the reliance on passwords to authenticate users

Operate industry certification programs to help ensure successful worldwide adoption of the specifications

Submit mature technical specifications to recognized standards development organizations for formal standardization

As a sponsor of the FIDO Alliance, Socure will partner with other global technology leaders across industries to deliver on this shared mission.