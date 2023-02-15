Akamai Connected Cloud helps enterprises deploy and secure distributed applications

Akamai Technologies has launched Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery that keeps applications and experiences closer and threats farther away.

Akamai also announced new strategic cloud computing services for developers to build, run, and secure highly-performant workloads closer to wherever businesses and users connect online:

Three new enterprise-scale core cloud computing sites across the U.S. Like Akamai’s existing 11 cloud computing sites, the new sites will plug into the Akamai backbone – connecting them to the most distributed edge network on the planet. The new sites, which are expected to be live by the end of Q2 2023, will contain all of the cloud computing services acquired from Linode, the developer-friendly cloud infrastructure provider Akamai acquired in 2022. They also become the template for 10 additional core sites Akamai plans to roll out across the globe throughout the year.

In addition to launching the new core sites, Akamai has identified more than 50 cities in which it plans to begin rolling out distributed sites this year, to bring basic cloud computing capabilities into difficult-to reach-locations currently underserved by traditional cloud providers.

Aggressive new cloud egress pricing that is able to use the power of Akamai’s network to drive down the cost of cloud egress by bringing CDN-like economics to cloud data transfer. The new egress pricing model is designed to result in significantly discounted egress rates relative to the hyperscalers and alternative cloud providers.

New ISO, SOC2 and HIPAA standards compliance, available immediately. The new standards compliance reflects Akamai’s focus on the security of its cloud computing services and customer data within, and allows customers to move workloads among Akamai and other public clouds.

A new technology partner program, Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program, designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai Connected Cloud available to Akamai customers. The services will be provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a thorough qualification process, ensuring they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed platform.

“The cloud’s next phase requires a shift in how developers and enterprises think about getting applications and data closer to their customers. It redefines how the industry looks at things like performance, scale, cost, and security as workloads are no longer built for one place but are delivered across a wide spectrum of compute and geography,” said Dave McCarthy, Research VP, IDC.

“Akamai’s innovative rethinking of how this gets done – and how it is architecting the Akamai Connected Cloud – puts it in a unique position to usher in an exciting new era for technology and to help enterprises build, deploy, and secure distributed applications,” McCarthy added.

“We’re taking a fundamentally different approach to cloud computing — building on 25 years of experience scaling and securing the Internet for the biggest companies in the world,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai’s CEO.

“Akamai is building the cloud the next decade needs,” Leighton added.

In building out Akamai Connected Cloud, Akamai is adding core and distributed sites on top of the same underlying backbone which powers its edge network today – spanning more than 4,100 locations across 135 countries.

More specifically, Akamai is placing compute, storage, database, and other services closer to large population, industry, and IT centers. The result is designed to be a continuum of compute, from core to edge, enabling companies to more efficiently build, deploy, and secure performant workloads that require single-digit millisecond latency and global reach.

Industries such as media, gaming, SaaS vendors, retail, and government are examples where these requirements are in high demand today.

“Akamai’s leadership position at the edge enables us to scale everything we touch: We scale content, putting digital experiences closer to users than anyone. We scale cybersecurity, keeping threats farther away from business and people. Our customers know us and trust us for this scale. Now we plan to scale cloud computing, to provide customers with better performance at a lower cost,” said Leighton.

“Akamai Connected Cloud and the new distributed locations to be launched globally align perfectly with what we love most about Akamai: providing the ultimate distributed edge and cloud platform,” said Alexander Leschinsky, CEO of G&L.

“G&L is using Akamai to extend our custom multi-cloud media stack with ease, reliability and cost efficiency, helping us to provide unbeatable value to our clients,” Leschinsky continued.

Akamai Connected Cloud is under the leadership of Adam Karon, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Akamai’s Cloud Technology Group. In this role he has led teams focused on enabling today’s leading media, gaming, and software companies to deliver the best possible experiences — at scale — to their customers on any device, anywhere, and helping carriers operate high-performing and cost-efficient networks.

“Cloud is a stepping stone to solving larger business challenges,” said Karon.

“Business leaders are looking to continue the momentum of digital transformation and stretch the boundaries of what’s possible for their organizations in an increasingly digital world. Our distributed scale is designed to deliver highly-performant cloud computing everywhere our customers’ business connects online, empowering them with the speed, flexibility, performance, and connectivity they need to grow without compromise, innovate without friction, and delight customers without fail,” Karon concluded.