Deepwatch raises $180 million to accelerate platform innovation

Deepwatch has unveiled a total of $180 million in equity investments and strategic financing from Springcoast Capital Partners, Splunk Ventures and Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners and strategic credit and financing partner focused on the enterprise software, data and technology markets.

The combined capital will enable Deepwatch to accelerate platform innovation and product development while expanding its partner ecosystem to meet the growing demand for managed security services.

Deepwatch MDR protects businesses from an ever-increasing volume of cyber threats. The company delivers an always-on cybersecurity platform backed by experts who work as an extension of customer teams.

With many leading global brands as customers, Deepwatch is uniquely positioned to deliver advanced, cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that serve the stringent needs of the most demanding enterprise environments.

“Our services have never been more vital,” said Charlie Thomas, CEO, Deepwatch.

“Business transformation to cloud and digital, coupled with increasing levels of cyber risk drives strong demand for advanced protection from Deepwatch. We are excited to partner with Springcoast Capital Partners, Splunk and Vista Credit Partners to advance our mission to protect the digital economy and defend against the increasing volume and complexity of cyber threats,” Thomas continued.

The new investment provides the capital and resources for Deepwatch to further advance its platform and meet record customer demand while further establishing its leadership position in managed security.

“Deepwatch has continued to innovate and is emerging as the market leader in managed detection and response security at the enterprise level,” said Holger Staude, Managing Partner of Springcoast Capital Partners, who will join Deepwatch’s board of directors.

“We are excited to serve as a strategic partner to Charlie and his team and support the company through the next stage of its growth,” Staude added.

“Vista Credit Partners invests in companies with a strong market position and mission-critical products, providing non-dilutive credit solutions and counsel to help businesses,” said David Flannery, President, Vista Credit Partners.

“There is an increasing need for innovative cybersecurity solutions and the skilled talent to manage it. We are thrilled to be investing with Deepwatch,” Flannery continued.

“We believe in investing in ecosystem partners that help our customers improve their cybersecurity posture. With Deepwatch and Splunk, our joint customers can benefit from Splunk’s industry-leading solutions with the ease of management provided by MDR,” said Mike Horn, SVP and GM of Security, Splunk.